ATLANTIC — A woman died in a house fire on Walnut Street on Saturday (July 5). She wasn’t identified at the time. The call about a house fire at 804 Walnut Street came in about 4:30 p.m. according to Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon. The smoke was already heavy when Atlantic Police arrived on the scene. The Atlantic Fire Department, Cass County EMS and deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s office arrived soon after, and the house appeared to be fully engulfed.
The firefighters were unable to gain entrance through the front door due to very heavy black smoke, Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel reported.
Lewis and Marne fire departments were called out for assistance early — and fire fighters from Griswold were asked to assist with manpower and air packs, later as responders tried to knock the fire down. The firefighters were given breaks so that they could try to cool off, and Cass County EMS monitored firefighters and took vitals.
On-lookers said the heavy smoke could be for a long distance from Seventh Street.
Two area neighbors saw the fire and called it in. The house was reportedly occupied by a single individual and Kennon said the medical examiner had been called in, and Kennon said the medical examiner and State Fire Marshall were on site.