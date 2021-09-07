ATLANTIC — A single vehicle rollover accident in Atlantic early Sunday morning resulted in injuries to two according to reports, and was one of many accidents reported over the holiday weekend around the state.
A white Buick Rendezvous travelling north on Nishna Road, about 4 a.m. was coming up on a curve, and for unknown reasons, left the roadway and rolled near 29th street.
There were four individuals in the vehicle, two were transported to Cass County Memorial Hospital.
While names have not been released, reports say the driver was thrown from the vehicle, according to family members, and was later transported to UNMC in Omaha. Atlantic Police, Atlantic Fire and Rescue, Cass EMS and Cass County Sheriff’s deputies all responded to the scene.
Some of the other accidents included:
On Friday at around 8 a.m. a single car accident occurred near Tiffin in Johnson County, where the vehicle went through a stop sign on Highway 6, and hit a tree. The driver, 64-year-old Chou-Long Huang was injured, and transported to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City. His passenger, 65-year-old Ychen Huang died at the hospital from injuries suffered in the crash. Both were from Coralville.
On Saturday, at about 2 p.m., near Colwell in Floyd County, involved two vehicles. A 2012 Ford Edge crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Ford Flex head on. Occupants of the Ford Edge, 28-year-old Casey Lindahl, the driver, and a 3-year-old child suffered minor injuries. Both individuals in the Ford Flex — 77-year-old Chris Andersen and his passenger, 76-year-old Anita Andersen, both of Mason City — died at the scene of the accident.
On Sunday, in Allamakee County a 75-year-old man, John Thein of Guttenberg, was killed when a kayak that had come off a trailer flew and hit him as he was riding a Harley Davidson Motorcycle. He died at the scene. The accident happened as a 2001 Ford F-150, driven by 69-year-old Andrew Wroble, of Harpers Ferry, was traveling south on County Road X-26 at around 10:50-a.m., Sunday.