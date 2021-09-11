Accidents
On Aug. 26, Cass County deputies responded to an accident at 10th and Plum Streets in Atlantic. John Francis Dvorak of Atlantic, driving a 1997 GMC Jimmy was northbound stopped at the intersection at 10th and Plum Streets. Thomas Jordan Frederickson, of Atlantic was driving a 2005 Chevy pickup travelling northbound when he failed to stop, striking the rear of Dvorak’s vehicle. Dvorak was taken by private vehicle to Cass County Memorial Hospital for possible injuries.
On Aug. 27, Cass County Deputies responded to an accident on Hwy 92 west of Massena. Clifford Dean Schaffer of Corning was traveling westbound driving at 2014 Chevy Silverado pick-up. Schaffer’s rear wheel and tire came loose striking a 2018 Cora Predator Semi driven by Bradley Allen Ruth of Orient who was traveling in the eastbound lane. The tire then came off of the semi and struck a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Joshua Vaden Hall of Waukee who was travelling westbound. No one was injured in the accident.
On Sept. 4, Cass County deputies responded to an accident at the 400 block of Maple Street, in Anita. Marianne Martha Fann, of Atlantic, was driving at 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling east bound on Maple Street when her vehicle sideswiped a parked 2011 Chev HHR owned by 3 Bee Farms of Griswold. No one was injured in the accident.
Arrest
On Sept. 8, Cass County Deputies arrested Terry Dean Calhoun, 64, of Anita for possession of controlled substance 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in control of a firearm. Calhoun was transported to Cass County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.