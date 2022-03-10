Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On Feb. 15, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lynnea Jessen, 29, of Atlantic, for accessory after the fact and possession of a controlled substance. Jessen was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held until her later release on her own recognizance.
On Feb. 18, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexandra Thorpe, 28, of Atlantic, for OWI third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thorpe was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held until her later release on bond.
On Feb. 23, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dalton Cormeny, 30, of Fontanelle, on a warrant for failure to appear. Cormeny was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
On Feb. 25, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Coenen, 36, of Lewis, on the charges of OWI first offense, theft second degree, criminal mischief fourth degree and driving while barred. Coenen was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
On Feb. 26, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christina Crawley, 38, of Atlantic, for OWI first offense. Crawley was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held until her later release on her own recognizance.
On March 1, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donovan Bruning, 28, of Griswold, on the charge of theft second degree. Bruning turned himself in to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and later released on bond.
On March 2, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paul Jackson, 48, of Omaha, on the charges of OWI first offense and possession of a controlled substance. Jackson was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On March 5, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sophin Phylon, 34, of Atlantic, on the charge of OWI second offense. Phylon was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
On March 5, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donald Worth, 57, of Lewis, on the charge of OWI second offense. Worth was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
Accidents
On Feb. 15, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle accident in Anita at the intersection of Highway 148 and Main Street. A 2014 Ford F150 being operated by Taylor Lewis, of Carthage, Mo., rolled backwards to allow room for an oncoming semi to turn. In doing this, the vehicle rolled into a 2021 Kia Forte being operated by Danielle Mardensen, of Adair. The F150 sustained an approximated $500 of damage while the Kia sustained approximately $1,500 worth of damage. No injuries were reported during this accident.
On Feb. 15, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident on the Interstate 80 eastbound exit ramp 54. A 2018 Nissan Rogue being operated by Elaine Baughman, of Kirkman, was exiting Interstate 80 and negotiating a slight curve on the exit ramp. In doing this, the vehicle steered too far to the left and struck a cable barrier. The vehicle sustained approximately $6,000 worth of damage and the cable barrier sustained approximately $700 of damage. No injuries were reported during this accident.
On Feb. 16, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident at the intersection of 5th and Harrison Street in Griswold. A 2002 Peterbilt being operated by Ethan Schmitt, of Griswold, was attempting to make a left hand turn. In doing this, the trailer left the roadway and struck a fire hydrant. This action pulled the fire hydrant from the ground, causing an estimated $5,000 of damage to the hydrant. The vehicle sustained an approximated $300 worth of damage. No injuries were reported during this accident.
On Feb. 17, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident near the intersection of 720th Street and Eastland Road, in rural Anita. A 1997 Plymouth Breeze being operated by a juvenile female had crested the hill on a gravel road and lost control. The operator attempted to correct the vehicle’s movement and further lost control, going into the ditch and eventually rolling. During this motion, the vehicle went through a field fence and came to a rest against a tree. The operator was able to get out, go to a nearby residence to request assistance and was eventually transported to a local hospital by EMS for injuries sustained during the accident. The vehicle sustained approximately $5,000 worth of damage and the fence received approximately $475 worth of damage.
On Feb. 18, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident near the intersection of Olive Street and Boston Road. A 2021 Kenworth being operated by Dakota Cronister, of Overland Park, Kan., was traveling south on Olive Street. The operator stated they may have fallen asleep and lost control. The vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch, striking a utility pole during this course. The vehicle and trailer partially rolled onto its left side and sustained significant damage estimated at $20,000. The utility pole received approximately $5,000 worth of damage as well. No injuries were reported during this accident.
On Feb. 23, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 83, west of Glacier Road. A 2020 Chevrolet Traverse being operated by Heather Bauerkemper, of Walnut, was traveling west and failed to negotiate a curve. In this action, the vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled, coming to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle and facing east. Emergency responders that had arrived on scene extricated the operator whom was taken to a hospital for treatment via EMS air service. The vehicle sustained approximately $28,000 worth of totaling damage.
All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On March 1, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Spencer Reeves, 35, of Des Moines, due to two arrest warrants. Reeves was held on no bond until his appearance in District Court.
On March 4, Greenfield Police arrested Christopher Anthony Ford, 38, of Greenfield, for violation of no contact order- domestic. Ford was held on $300 cash or surety.
On March 5, Adair Police arrested Jonathan Paul Calhoun, 35, of Adair for OWI, first offense. Calhoun was cited and released.
On March 5, Stuart Police arrested Lisa Marie Overton, 44, of Menlo, for driving while barred. Overton was cited and released.
Harlan Police Department
Arrests
On March 3 — Keagan Shawn Bates, 19, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Bates was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault.
Accidents
On March 3 — A 2014 Nissan Juke, owned by David Shurter of Harlan, was legally parked in a drive way in the vicinity of the 1100 block of Willow Street. A 1998 Ford 300 driven by Ryan Plagman of Harlan was moving with the liftgate down and struck the rear end of Shurter’s vehicle.
March 7 — A 2014 Ford CMZ, owned by Timothy Goeser of Harlan was stopped at the indicated stop sign and conducted a right hand turn onto Willow Street from 16th Street. While it was turning, it proceeded to cross the median, and struck a 2019 Freightliner, driven by Alexander Voge of Harlan, in the front driver side bumper.
March 7 — A 2019 Dodge Caravan, owned by Alex Whiteing, of Charter Oak, was legally parked at 2111 23rd Street. A 1999 Ford F250 driven by Gary Dozler of Harlan backed out of a parking spot and struck the rear of the Dodge Caravan.