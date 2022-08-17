ADAIR COUNTY — Luis David Penaloza Garcia, of Omaha, was charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor, of another inmate, while he was an inmate at the Adair County Jail on charges of burglary second degree, theft second degree and criminal mischief, all three felonies. Penaloza Garcia allegedly assaulted that inmate without provocation in the jail’s recreation area on Aug. 11.
On The Docket: Omaha Man in custody for theft and burglary charges, adds assault changes
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
