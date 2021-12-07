ATLANTIC – The annual reconciliation check for the city of Atlantic, for Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds, came in a little higher than normal in November — at $177,000, it is the third largest reconciliation check the city has received.
Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said the state makes estimates for the year, and then makes up the difference in a reconciliation check sent out in November. Funds are distributed for things like street projects, the Community Promotion Commission, YMCA reserves and the economic development fund.
“They do an estimate at the start of the fiscal year,” Lund said, and then adjust by quarters.
In this case, the state underestimated.
Lund said the additional funds would go to the different areas according to the formula set by the city council, for example the next round of street projects for the city. Lund said that would mean a little less coming out of residents pockets — but might also end up just covering inflation costs as well.
Lund said the lowest check they’ve received was $88,000, and the highest $103,000, so $177,000 is definitely an increase. “I will take whatever pleasant surprises life will hand me right now,” he said.
While area residents are being encouraged to shop local, Lund says that is what results in increases in LOST fund increases. “Keep shopping local,” he said, adding while shopping in Atlantic helped, it was also good if residents shopped local around the county. “Don’t head out of Cass County,” he said, to keep dollars flowing in.