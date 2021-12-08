Audubon County Secondary Roads said Wednesday, Dec. 8, that a bridge contractor for the bridge on 190th Street (County Highway F32) three miles east of US Highway 71, between Kingbird Avenue and Lark Avenue, is getting ready to start replacing the bridge.
“We hope to have it completed by June 1, 2022. There will be a detour around the bridge that you will need to use,” officials said.
The official detour for this from the east, is to take Pheasant Avenue (County Highway N36) to US Highway 44, to US Highway 71 or the opposite, if coming form the west.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience this causes now but know when the bridge is completed will be worth it,” officials said.