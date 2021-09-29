SOUTHWEST IOWA — With warm temperatures and blue skies, the harvest across the state is definitely underway, and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said the favorable conditions are likely to continue, “Weather conditions have allowed harvest to get underway in many areas of the state,” adding, “Forecasts through the end of the month, along with initial October outlooks, show the possibility of unseasonably warm temperatures continuing.”
ISU Extension Field Agronomist Mike Witt agreed.
“It went from zero to 150 in just a couple days,” he said.
Witt said farmers around the area had gone into harvest with tempered expectations.
“This is the first week where we have seen a lot of people getting out, and going ‘hog wild,’” he said, when it came to harvesting crops. Many were going in with lower expectations due to weather and other situations faced earlier this year, but were pleasantly surprised with yields.
“They weren’t thinking they would have bumper crops, but when they were out in their fields, they were seeing a little bigger yields then they thought they would get.”
“It’s not bin-busting by any means,” Witt said, “But it’s also not a ‘the-sky-is-falling’ situation either.”
Rain forecasts for the end of the week weren’t a big concern either, as it was still early in the season.
“We’re early enough into the harvest that there aren’t concerns about not getting out in the fields for a couple of days,” Witt said.
He said there wasn’t a lot of spraying going on at this time — except perhaps in later season alfalfa fields, where there might be concerns about army worms — but planes might still be seen out over fields.
“If you see airplanes, they are probably aerial seeding cover crops,” he said. A lot of cover crops were being seeded aerially, he said, as the canopy has opened up for corn and beans, and farmers can get better penetration of those seeds.
“If I’m not going to harvest my corn for two or three weeks, I can get those cover crop seeds planted,” he said, and the rainfall expected for the end of the week is just a plus when it comes to the cover crop seeds.
He also noted there was a little something farmers might want to consider as they plan their harvest.
“I’ve noticed that beans and corn might be drier, moisture-wise, than what the plants look like. I would tell farmers, even if the plant looks a little green, make sure to test the moistures. The situation running into this year due to lower humidity has plants hanging on, but the grains themselves could be ready to go.”
The Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report for Sept. 20-26 reported a little more than half the topsoil moisture levels — 53 percent — were adequate, while 44 percent of subsoil moisture levels were also adequate.
Almost three quarters of the corn crop has reached maturity, about four days ahead of normal. Soybeans were also ahead — about five days ahead of the 5-year-average.
You can read the report at the USDA’s website at nass.usda.gov.