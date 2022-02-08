ATLANTIC - Atlantic Parks and Recreation and and the Atlantic Public Library have paired up to get area residents out to try to pair up as well. While February is a romantic month, with Valentine's Day, this is a game to match up hearts containing things that go in twos like shoes and socks, milk and cookies and salt and pepper.
The parts of the pairs are hidden in City Park and in Cedar Park, and you take a picture of each half of the pair and show them either to the Atlantic Library Staff or the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department to earn a prize. The game runs from Feb. 7-13, and there are 15 pairs in each park.