ATLANTIC — An Atlantic woman was arrested on July 10 on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts — both serious misdemeanors.
On July 10, Officers Jimmy James and Nathan Kinney, with the Atlantic Police Department, responded to a call at about 6:27 a.m. to a residence on Oak Street for a disturbance. Susan A. Bashor, 60, stated that her daughter, Amanda K. Bashor, 46, had been verbally arguing, and daughter Amanda approached mother Susan by the lip and twisted it, causing a red mark. Amanda later resisted arrest, striking Officer James in the face, and actively pulled away from the officers when she was informed she was going to jail.
She was taken into custody and transferred to the Cass County Jail, where she was booked and held.
She was released on her own recognizance and was ordered to appear on July 12.