AUDUBON — No one attended a special meeting on Monday night at the Audubon Community School District, about proposed changes to the district’s Revenue Purpose Statement (RPS) and there were no other oral or written questions or comments.
Trager said the change in the district’s RPS was to make sure that there would be enough funding to complete the $10.8 million middle school/high school renovation project.
In March, a $7.5 million general obligation bond for the project passed 69 percent “yes” votes to 30 percent “no” votes. Since then bids for the project came in about $4 million higher than the estimate, and as a result Trager and the board had to take another look at the plans.
On Sept. 14 voters will be asked to approve a RPS that would allow them to bond for up to $7.6 million in additional funds — with just under $2 million of that going to refinance a 2013 bond now at lower rates — against the district’s one cent sales tax revenue.
The only real change to the RPS is the expiration date which expires in 2032. The legislature extended the SAVE program through Fiscal Year 2052 so districts must extend their RPS in order to utilize the SAVE funds over that longer time period.
The election will be Sept. 14 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Audubon Agri-Hall, or absentee at the Audubon County Auditor’s office 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. through Sept. 13.