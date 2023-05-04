Schuler Elementary’s April assembly started off with the presentation of awards. This month the teachers chose two to four students from their classrooms that portrayed overall character. The selections are based on the Character Counts program guidelines. The guidelines are fairness, responsibility, respectfulness, caring, trustworthiness and citizenship.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Dorsey murder trial begins again in Council Bluffs
- DRAKE RELAYS: CAM boys' SHR just misses finals cut
- Dean and Cheryl Christensen to celebrate 50 years
- Chase leads to drug, cash seizure
- PREP TRACK: CAM boys 2nd, girls fifth at RVC meet
- Official entries for '23 Drake Relays announced
- PREP GOLF: Atlantic girls' golfers win Heflin meet; boys take seventh
- Cass Health awarded grant for new apprenticeship program for nursing careers
- Two more plead guilty in Fentanyl charges
- PREP TRACK: Bruce Henderson relays a hit
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.