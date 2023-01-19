CASS COUNTY - Laura Lynn Madden, of Harlan, was charged with assault causing serious injury, for an offense on Jan. 1. The charge is a class D felony.

She was arrested by the Atlantic Police on Jan. 1, after they were contacted by the police in Harlan about an assault victim. According to court records, the victim of an assault was at the Myrtue Medical Center, but said the assault had occurred in Atlantic.

The victim went to the hospital after being punched multiple times in the face, chest and back of her head, causing a loss of consciousness. The victim identified the offender to be Madden, and said they had drove down to Atlantic together to go to a bar, the Elbow Room. The victim said they were there for a while, having drinks, when the she wanted to leave. Madden did not want to go and told the victim she’d leave when she wanted to.

The victim told Madden she was going to leave, and Madden asked to be dropped off at her ex-husband’s house on Linn Street. Once at the residence Madden began hitting the victim in the face and back of head. When the victim fell down, Madden got on top of her and continued hitting the victim in the head until she lost consciousness.

When the victim woke up, she was able to get a ride back to Harlan, and went to the hospital, then was transferred to UNMC. There she was found to have an acute comminuted displaced fracture of the right interior orbital wall. The report said they were waiting to see if she needs surgery.

Madden’s ex-husband said that he had witnessed the assault.

A no contact order was issued, and a warrant was issued for Madden’s arrest. She was located in Shelby County on Jan. 9 and arrested.