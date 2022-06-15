Harlan Police
Arrests
May 30 - Anthony Michael Bennett, 31, of Harlan, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. Bennett was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
Cass County
Arrests
On June 5 - deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dawn Good, 63, of Casey, on a warrant for violation of probation. Good was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held.
On June 5 - deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jordan Kopp, 30, of Anita, for OWI third Offense. Kopp was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and later released on his own recognizance.
On June 1 - deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joanna Seagler, 34, of Massena, for OWI first offense. Seagler was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held until her later release on her own recognizance.
All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.