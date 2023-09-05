RED OAK — A fire caused by faulty wiring destroyed a Red Oak funeral home early on the early morning of Friday, Sept. 1.
According to Red Oak Fire Department officials, the fire department was called out to 410 North Sixth Street in Red Oak, to the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Home at about 4:30 a.m. on the report of smoke coming from a building.
Red Oak Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s department deputies arrived on scene and reported windows were hot to the touch, and had started turning black. They also reported they could feel the heat coming off of the building.
The first fire engine arrived on scene at 4:33 a.m. and reported a working structure fire, and automatic aid was requested from Elliott and Stanton fire departments.
Crews were able to make entrance to the interior of the building, locating heavy fire in the rear as well as the basement of the building. They battled the fire on the first floor, then moved into the basement, and also had salvage and overhaul operations to complete.
Additional mutual aid was requested for more interior firefighters from Shenandoah, Essex and Villisca. Firefighters were on scene until 9:32 a.m., with some Red Oak fire personnel remaining on scene to assist with securing and removing property.
Fire investigators from the Red Oak Fire Department along with the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s office were on hand, and after examining the scene found the fire originated from faulty electrical wiring located in the basement.
There were no injuries to emergency services personnel or civilians, but the building was considered a total loss.
Red Oak Fire Department officials thanked property owners Brian and Dawn LeRette, departments and other agencies assisting and the public for a massive outpouring of support for the owners and fire crews with food and water.