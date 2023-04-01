AUDUBON COUNTY — Audubon County Road M66/Bluebird Avenue will be closed to through traffic starting the week of April 3 for resurfacing and intersection improvements, according to the Audubon County Engineer Mitch Rydl and the Secondary Roads Department.
Roadwork in Audubon County Starts Monday
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
