Starting April 3, Highway 30 in both directions will be under construction, look out for flaggers, width limit in effect (12’).
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP TRACK: Indoor meets galore for area athletes
- PREP FOOTBALL: District Football Lineups
- Iowa Severe Weather Awareness Week 2023 - Are You Weather Ready?
- Derek Hall resigns as coach at Atlantic
- IHSAA NEWS: Football classifications announced, with Atlantic remaining in Class 3A
- Irwin man killed collision March 9
- Guthrie County Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Banquet Coming Up
- Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors visit Brown’s Shoe Fit Co.
- Medicap Pharmacy and Iowa Diabetes Form a New Partnership to Better Serve Iowans with Diabetes
- Area Police Reports
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.