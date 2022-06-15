COUNCIL BLUFFS - Aaron William Butcher, 34, of Cass County, was sentenced to serve seven years in prison for receipt of child pornography, by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
He must also serve a seven-year term of supervised release after the prison term and register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system. Butcher was also ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution.
A cybertip was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding child pornography that was being uploaded to a Dropbox account in February, 2021.
The email was traced to Butcher and law enforcement was able to obtain and execute a search warrant for his Dropbox account, and his residence in Atlantic. His electronic devices were forensically analyzed and contained images and videos of child pornography. The examination also found numerous conversations between Butcher and individuals he thought were teenagers. He asked for images and videos of child pornography in exchange for money.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, June 15 by U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal, of the Southern District of Iowa. The Cass County Sheriff's office, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigated, and the U.S. Attorney's office of the Southern District of Iowa prosecuted.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice to combat growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood and resources about internet safety, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.