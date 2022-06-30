OWI cases June 1-7
State of Iowa versus Jeffery Lee Knight, (OWCR017044) Original charge was operating while under the influence second offense, for an offense dated June 9, 2022; The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor. The criminal complaint was dated June 9 by the Atlantic Police. According to the police report, they were called out related to an intoxicated male. Located the defendant at Caseys. While talking with him, the officer noticed a strong smell of alcohol, the defendant had bloodshot, watery eyes, was slurring his speech and was unsteady on his feet. Defendant admitted to drinking alcohol. Field sobriety tests were performed and defendant showed signs of impairment. His breath test was over .08. His breathtest with the Datamaster was .266, and he was charged with operating while under the influence second offense. A preliminary hearing is set for June 30.
State of Iowa versus Ian Joseph Haas, (OWCR016991) Original charge was operating while under the influence second offense, for an offense dated April 15, an aggravated misdemeanor). The criminal complaint was filed on April 16 by the Atlantic Police. An Atlantic officer made a traffic stop on Haas, after watching him go through a stop sign without coming to a complete stop. Haas displayed signs of intoxication - the officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol, Haas had watery eyes and slurred speech and consented to a breath test where he tested over the legal limit. Haas appeared in Court on April 18 and a preliminary hearing was held May 5. Arraignment was set for May 23, Pre-trial conference was set for June 27, and a trial set for July 22. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed on May 12, but a waiver of rights and plea of guilty was filed on June 9. An order of disposition was filed, but then it was vacated, and a sentencing hearing is set for July 18.
State of Iowa versus Antonio Billy, (OWCR017045) Original charge was operating while under the influence first offense for an offense dated June 12, a serious misdemeanor. The criminal complaint was filed on June 12 by the Atlantic Police. In the report the officer observed Billy not coming to a complete stop, and didn't stop when the officer activated his lights, finally coming to a stop in the center of the roadway. Billy reportedly smelled of alcohol, and showed signs of impairment, a breath sample indicated he had a BAC over the legal limit. A breath sample at the jail indicated Billy had a BAC of .171. A hearing for initial appearance was held, with a preliminary hearing set for June 30.
Scheduled Traffic - June 1-7
State of Iowa versus Juan Lopez (STA0047598) Original charge failure to comply with safety regulations rules, for an offense dated May 31, a scheduled violation. Defendent was found guilty in a negotiated/voluntary plea, and fined $135.50.
State of Iowa versus Keifer Laine Polich (STA0047606) Original charge speeding over 55 zone (6-10 over) for an offense on May 31, a scheduled violation. Defendent found guilty in a negotiated/voluntary plea and fined $118.25.
State of Iowa versus Clint Elvin Dorsey (STA0047634) Original charge failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult for an offense dated May 30, a scheduled violation, found guilty for a negotiated/voluntary plea. Fined $135.50.
State of Iowa versus Cortney Rene Hayes (STA0047320) Original charge speed regulation (55 or less) (1 through 5 over) for an offense dated April 23, a scheduled vacation. Defendent was found guilty by the court and fined $106.75
City of Atlantic versus Jimree Setile (ATSTA0047323) Original charge is operators license, a scheduled violation, was filed April 24 by the Atlantic Police. Defendant was found guilty by the court, and fined $503.50.
City of Atlantic versus Jimree Setile (ATSTA0047329) Original charge is speed regulations (55 or less) (11 through 15 over) for an offense dated April 24. This is a scheduled violation, and the charges were filed by the Atlantic Police. Defendant was found guilty by the court and fined $236.13.
City of Atlantic versus Christopher Ryan Baber (ATSTA0047332) Original charge is Speed Regulation (55 or less) (1-5 over) for an offense dated April 26. This is a scheduled violation, filed by the Atlantic Police on April 26. Defendant was found guilty by the court and was fined $106.75.
City of Atlantic versus William Joseph Rowe II (ATSTA0047481) Original charge is operation without registration, a scheduled violation, with an offense date May 12. Atlantic Police filed charges on May 12. Defendant was fined $135.50.
City of Atlantic versus Eric Howard Paulson (ATSTA0047593) Original charge is speeding regulations(55 or less) (6-10 over), for an offense on May 30, a scheduled violation. The Atlantic Police filed on May 31, and defendant was found guilty in a negotiated/voluntary plea. Defendant was fined $118.25.