ANITA - Highway 148 has re-opened in Anita after an accident between a grain truck and an Iowa Interstate Railroad train after 8 a.m. this morning.
The accident was at the railroad crossing behind Casey’s Gas Station on Linn Street, and temporarily closed Highway 148. No injuries were reported to the driver of the semi, or the two individuals driving the train.
According to a report by Cass County Chief Deputy Sheriff John Westering, the train was westbound, and struck the semi, owned by the United Farmers Cooperative in Anita.
The semi was loaded with soybeans, which spilled at the crossing.
According to Westering, there was enough damage to the train that they will need a replacement locomotive, but it could take some time to get the crossing cleared.