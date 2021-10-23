AUDUBON — City of Audubon residents will have a public measure on the ballot on Nov. 2 and two races in city council positions.
The city of Audubon has three council seats on the ballot. Jason Hocker, Nick Weihs and Brooke Wegner are running.
The city also has Public Measure D on the ballot, asking voters to approve a general obligation capital loan not to exceed $2.9 million for a new fire station.
The city of Brayton has a race for the mayor’s seat on the ballot, with Neil C. Poldberg and Cally Christensen running. Two council seats are on the ballot as well, with Greg Gust and David L. Hansen running.
The city of Exira has the mayor’s seat open and one running: Mike Huegerich. There is a race for city council seats. Two are open and three individuals are running, Dorreen Schrader, Dwight Jessen and April Lynn Baldwin. One council seat to fill a vacancy is on the ballot and Nathan Wahlert is running.
In the city of Gray, the mayor’s seat is on the ballot. Penny Schmidt is running. There are two council seats open with no candidates on the ballot running and one council seat to fill a vacancy, with Alecia Bluml on the ballot.
In the city of Kimballton, the mayor’s seat is open and Millette Shores is running. There are three council seats open and three are running: Vernon Schwarte, Evan Schaben and Michael Shores.
In the Audubon school district, there are two council seats open, with Heath Hansen and Sarah Asmus running.
In the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton District, there are three school board director seats open with two running: Kevin Petersen and Tamie Fahn.