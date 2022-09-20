STUART — Officers from multiple departments were involved in the chase and arrest of a California man on multiple traffic and drug-related charges on Friday.
Jordan Andres Polanco, 22, of San Diego, Calif., was arrested after leading officers on a chase in a car and on foot Friday, just after 5 p.m. that began when an officer attempted to stop him for driving 80 mph on White Pole Road in Stuart.
When the officer put on his lights and siren, Polanco did a u-turn, fleeing from law enforcement. He failed to stop for a stop sign, and accelerated to 80 mph in a 35 mph zone, then to 100 miles per hour after leaving Stuart city limits.
Polanco drove into the opposite lane of traffic, towards other vehicles recklessly and later jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran westbound on the highway.
While being chased on foot, Polanco refused multiple commands, at gunpoint, to stop and — after opening two drivers’ side doors of cars traveling along the road — ran into a ditch and then into a corn field.
As other officers arrived on scene, Polanco exited the corn field and was met by a Guthrie County deputy, at taser point. He again attempted to run and was tased and began to fight with the officers, kneeing one of them and kicking a paramedic. Eventually, he was put into wrist restraints and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.
Polanco’s license was found to be revoked, and at the jail, he admitted to being drunk. A baggie of cocaine was also found in his pocket.
His criminal history included two other arrests for cocaine in 2019 and 2018. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a class D felony; Assault on persons in certain occupations, intent of injury, a class D felony; Eluding, injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony, a class D felony; Operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; Driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, a non-scheduled violation; Reckless driving, a non-scheduled violation; Interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor; Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over) a scheduled violation; Driving on the wrong side of a two way highway, a scheduled violation; Failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way, a scheduled violation; Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over) a scheduled violation.
The Stuart Police Department was assisted in the chase and arrest by the Adair and Guthrie County Sheriff’s departments, Iowa State Patrol, Panora Police and Stuart Rescue.