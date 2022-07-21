CASS COUNTY - A trial date has been set for an Arizona man arrested with theft for stealing an iPad and some fishing gear from a vehicle at Lake Anita. Joseph Townsend, of Surprise, Ariz., was arrested on theft in the third degree - taking items valued at $1,050 - an aggravated misdemeanor.

