Council Meeting

By Laura Bacon/NT Staff Writer

Mayor Barb Jacobsen talked with City Clerk Joe Foran during last week’s meeting — a special meeting will be held on Jan. 16 to discuss the budget and appoint a candidate to fill a vacancy on the council.

 By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer

AUDUBON -The Audubon City Council is expected to select a new council person to fill a vacancy during a special meeting planned for Monday, Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Audubon City Hall. The vacancy was created when councilman Nick Weihs gave his resignation in November, because he was moving out of town. Council members decided on selecting a new council person by drawing a name out of a hat because they said all the candidates they were considering were very good.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos