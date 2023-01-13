AUDUBON -The Audubon City Council is expected to select a new council person to fill a vacancy during a special meeting planned for Monday, Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Audubon City Hall. The vacancy was created when councilman Nick Weihs gave his resignation in November, because he was moving out of town. Council members decided on selecting a new council person by drawing a name out of a hat because they said all the candidates they were considering were very good.
Audubon Council to discuss budget, appoint new council person
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Where are you doing most of your Christmas shopping
The holiday season is upon us so where are you buying your gifts?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- On the Docket: Atlantic Man Charged with Drugs, Child Endangerment
- Area Police Report
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report
- PREP SWIMMING: Atlantic tankers fall to Lewis Central
- ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jada Jensen
- PREP WRESTLING: Atlantic's Armstrong wins at Rollin Dyer
- Schelling hired as baseball coach
- PREP BASKETBALL: Atlantic splits with Kuemper Catholic
- PREP WRESTLING: Atlantic sweeps double dual with Kuemper, Lewis Central
- Atlantic man killed in accident southwest of Adair
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.