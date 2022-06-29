On the Docket

Barred driver charged with OWI, interference with official acts and assaults on an officer

ATLANTIC - On April 27, when an officer of the Atlantic Police was investigating a possible OWI involving two accidents, the Cass County dispatch discovered that the subject, Rebecca Klinghammer, 30, of Griswold, was barred from driving.

During the investigation, Klinghammer became combative, and had to be restrained by three officers. In the process of trying to put her into the patrol car, she bit one of the officers on the arm, breaking the skin. At another point she used her head and feet to attempt to strike an officer.

She was originally charged with operating while under the influence, second offense for an offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor; interference with official acts, inflicting bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor and assault on persons in certain occupations, bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.

At an appearance on May 3, she pled not guilty, and waived the preliminary hearing. A surety bond of $2,000 was posted.

On June 9, County Attorney Vanessa E. Strazdas filed trial information accusing Klinghammer of Count 1- operating while intoxicated, second or subsequent offense, after having been convicted or receiving a deferred judgement on a charge of operating while intoxicated, first offense. She also charged Klinghammer with Count 2- driving while barred, Count- 3 interference with official acts causing bodily injury and Count- 4 Assault on persons engaged in certain occupations.

Strazdas said "the defendant resisted arrest became combatant with officers and bit APD officer Snyder on the forearm, breaking the skin."

The arraignment is set for July 11 at 9 a.m.; the pretrial conference on Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. and trial on Aug. 23 at 9:30 a.m. Minutes of testimony have been filed by both Judge Michael Hooper and County Attorney Vanessa Strazdas.