ATLANTIC — Mason Blaine Loudermilk, 19, has been sentenced for conspiring to distribute fentanyl in and around Cass County, resulting in several fentanyl overdoses, each requiring medical attention to prevent death.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa reported that Loudermilk was sentenced on Tuesday, June 20, to 16 years in prison, with no chance of parole, followed by a six year term of supervised release after the prison term.
Loudermilk pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. During August of 2020 and May of 2022, he obtained fentanyl pills from an Omaha, Neb., source, then distributed the pills in the Cass County area. One of the leading causes of drug overdose deaths in the U.S., pills laced with fentanyl resemble the pharmaceutical pill, but can contain potentially lethal doses of fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Administration has more information at One Pill Can Kill on their website.
Agencies participating in the investigation included the Atlantic Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force (SWINE), Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Council Bluffs Police Department, Iowa Division of Intelligence, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Omaha Police Department.