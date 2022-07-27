DES MOINES - Sang Nguyen, 47, of Des Moines, was recently charged with one count of Insurance Fraud - presenting false information (Class D Felony) and one count of Application Fraud (Class D Felony) following an insurance fraud investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Harlan man arrested for theft of Bonnesen’s candy scale
- On The Docket: Two arrested on charges of human trafficking, theft in Shelby County
- Court Report - Criminal - June 14 through July 1
- Hawkins named to NABC Honors Court
- 2022 Audubon County Fair Baby Contest Winners
- Audubon school grounds to lose nearly 60 trees
- ALL-HAWKEYE TEN BASEBALL: 2 named second team all Hawkeye Ten
- POSTSEASON HONORS: Loads of area all-district athletes for baseball, softball
- POSTSEASON HONORS: Area athletes honored in baseball, softball WIC teams
- Refuse company asks for $500 per month fuel surcharge (copy)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.