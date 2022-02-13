ATLANTIC — Cass County Attorney Vanessa Strazdas has pled guilty to a charge of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. She filed the plea on Feb. 8, and information on her sentencing date is not currently available.
According to reports, she crashed her car near the Atlantic airport on Sunday, Jan. 16, and court records say she had a BAC (Breath Alcohol Content) of .159, nearly twice the legal limit, after being taken to the sheriff’s office.
She was booked into the Cass County Jail after her arrest, and was released on her own recognizance several hours later.
A preliminary hearing had been set for Feb. 4, which was then continued to Feb. 14. Strazdas has completed a drunk driving school certificate and filed for a temporary restricted license.
Strazdas, the Cass County Attorney, has served in that office since February 2019, after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the appointment of former County Attorney Michael Hooper as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District.