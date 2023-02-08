ATLANTIC - Gage Mundorf, 20, of Atlantic, was arrested by the Cass County Sheriff’s office on a warrant related to three counts of controlled substance violation and a failure to affix a drug stamp dating back to Nov. 8.
On The Docket: Atlantic Man Arrested on Drug Charges
By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
