Cass County Abstract Company is under new ownership. Shannon L. Nelsen comes to Atlantic with 36 years of abstracting experience. She began her career with the Audubon County Abstract Company and purchased the business in 1995. Shannon owns Mills County Abstract Company and Loomis Abstract Company in Red Oak as well, She also previously owned Fremont County Title Company from 2012-2017.
Shannon has prided herself in providing a quality product in a timely manner Dawn Thompson, who has been abstracting for the Cass County Abstract Company for two years, is the new manager.
Lexi Noelck has been wor king for the ab stract company since December, 2022. She recently graduated with honors from Atlantic High School. Lexi plans to work at the Cass County Abstract Company throughout college. Cass County Abstract Company provides the highest quality of abstracting services for their customers. Some of the services that they provide are Root of Title Abstracts,General Abstract Continuations, Title Guaranty Forms 900/901 and Judgment and Lien Searches. They have the only certified plant in Cass County, which includes a complete set of’tract indices and a compute rized title plant starting in 1858 and continuing to date. They are a member of the Iowa Land Title Association (ILTA), the American Land Title Association (ALTA), Iowa Tille Guaranty Division, and thc Atlantic Chamber of Commerce.
They are still located at 518 Chestnut Street.