EXIRA — The Exira City Council discussed but tabled a plan to acquire property east of 300 East Washington, near the Dollar General store, where they hope to build and sell four homes.
The council had been looking at ways to expand housing in the community, but put off a discussion on purchasing the property until its Jan. 10 regular meeting, when new council members Nathan Wahlert and Dorreen Schrader would be seated. The discussion was again tabled when a council member was absent, and was put off until a work session planned for Jan. 31.
City attorney Clint Fichter said the plan was to acquire land and build four houses using Iowa Workforce Housing funds supplemented with TIFF financing. The houses would be valued at about $250,000, Fichter said.
The council looked at adding a line of credit with Exchange State Bank that would cover the expenses for the project.
The work session is planned for Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. to discuss the issue.
In other business, a number of appointments were made:
Regional Water’s new general manager, Tom Kallman, was introduced to the council.
Mayor Mike Huegerich appointed Mark Paulsen as Mayor Pro Tempore.
Lexi Christensen was appointed as city clerk.
Clinton Fichter was appointed as city attorney.
Committee appointments for 2022 include: Finance: Clark Borkowski, Dorreen Schrader, Nathan Wahlert. Infrastructure: Clark Borkowski, Dwight Jessen, Mark Paulsen. Parks: Mark Paulsen, Dorreen Schrader, Nathan Wahlert.
Audubon County Advocate Journalwas appointed for publishing.
Exchange State Bank was appointed as city bank.