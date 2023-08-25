Cass County Overall Supreme Champion Market Hog
Caden Will, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Cody and Amanda Will.
Trophy Sponsor: In Memory of Matt Rogers.
Cass County Reserve Overall Supreme Champion Market Hog
Colton Anderson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jeff and Tarah Anderson.
Trophy Sponsor: The Plagman Family.
Cass County Overall Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt
Caden Will, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Cody and Amanda Will.
Trophy Sponsor: Cass County Pork Producers.
Cass County Reserve Overall Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt
Colton Anderson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jeff and Tarah Anderson.
Trophy Sponsor: Shane and Tammy DeBord family.
Champion Overall Swine Showman
BrookLynne Steffen, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Nathan and Andrea Steffen.
Trophy sponsor: Mike Knop.
Reserve Champion Overall Swine Showman
Grant Petty, Washington GEM. Parents: Darrin and Melanie Petty.
Trophy sponsor: The Plagman Family.
* * *
FFA
Grand Champion Market Barrow
Grant Petty, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Darrin and Melanie Petty.
Trophy Sponsor: Stine Seeds.
Reserve Champion Market Barrow
BrookLynne Steffen, CAM FFA. Parents: Nathan and Andrea Steffen.
Trophy Sponsor: Rolling Hills Bank & Trust.
Champion Market Gilt
BrookLynne Steffen, CAM FFA. Parents: Nathan and Andrea Steffen.
Trophy Sponsor: J6 Ranch.
Reserve Champion Market Gilt
Grant Petty, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Darrin and Melanie Petty.
Trophy Sponsor: Andy and Jodi Stefffen.
Champion Market Hog
BrookLynne Steffen, CAM FFA. Parents: Nathan and Andrea Steffen.
Trophy Sponsor: Gary and Shelly Miller.
Champion Pen of Three
BrookLynne Steffen, CAM FFA. Parents: Nathan and Andrea Steffen.
Trophy Sponsor: Sandbothe Firestone.
Reserve Champion Pen of Three
Grant Petty, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Darrin and Melanie Petty.
Trophy Sponsor: First Whitney Bank.
Champion Swine Carcass
Ada Hansen, CAM FFA. Parents: Nathan and Teri Hansen.
Trophy Sponsor: Curt and Michelle Behrends.
Reserve Champion Swine Carcass
Ada Hansen, CAM FFA. Parents: Nathan and Teri Hansen.
Trophy Sponsor: Andy and Jodi Steffen.
Champion FFA Swine Showmanship
Grant Petty, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Darrin and Melanie Petty.
Trophy Sponsor: Renew Ag Supply.
Reserve Champion FFA Swine Showmanship
Maddy Anderson, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Jeff and Tara Anderson.
Trophy Sponsor: In Memory of Bill Murphy.
Champion Swine Rate-Of-Gain
Ada Hansen, CAM FFA. Parents: Nathan and Teri Hansen.
Trophy Sponsor: Anita Meat Processing Inc.
Champion Breeding Gilt
Caden Will, CAM FFA. Parents: Cody and Amanda Will.
Trophy Sponsor: Lindeman Tractor.
Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt
Maddy Anderson, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Jeff and Tarah Anderson.
Trophy Sponsor: KJAN.
Ribbon Awards
Pen Of Three
Class 1 – Purple: BrookLynne Peterson, Griswold FFA. Lavender: Grant Petty, Atlantic FFA. Blue: da Hansen, CAM FFA.
Market Gilt
Class 1 – Purple: Trista Swain, Griswold FFA. Lavender: Bethany Anderson, Atlantic FFA. Blue: Dylen Dreager, Atlantic FFA (2); BrookLynne Peterson, Griswold FFA.
Class 2 – Purple: Caden Will, CAM FFA. Lavender: Grant Petty, Atlantic FFA. Blue: Maddy Anderson, Atlantic FFA; Carter Witzman, Atlantic FFA (2).
Class 3 – Purple: Brookelyn Steffen, CAM FFA. Lavender: Grant Petty, Atlantic FFA. Blue: Keith Archibald, Atlantic FFA; Ada Hansen, CAM FFA; Dawsen Sorensen, Atlantic FFA (2).
Market Barrow
Class 1 – Purple: Grant Petty, Atlantic FFA. Lavender: BrookeLynn Peterson, Griswold FFA. Blue: Alyson Dreager, Atlantic FFA; Brett Dreager, Atlatnic FFA; David Retallic, Atlantic FFA.
Class 2 – Purple: BrookeLynn Peterson, Griswold FFA. Lavender: Keith Archibald, Atlantic FFA. Blue: Bethany Anderson, Atlantic FFA; Brett Dreager, Atlantic FFA; Ada Hansen, CAM FFA.
Breeding Gilt
Class 1 – Purple: Caden Will, CAM FFA. Lavender: Maddy Anderson, Atlantic FFA. Blue: Maddy Anderson, Atlantic FFA; David Retallic, Atlantic FFA.
* * *
4-H
Grand Champion Pen Of Three Market Hogs
Gracie Venteicher, C&M Champions. Parent: Doug Venteicher.
Trophy Sponsor: Shane and Tammy DeBord.
Reserve Champion Pen Of Three Market Hogs
Dawsen Sorensen, Bear Grove Blazers. Parents: Ron and Stacie Schwaller.
Trophy Sponsor: Jesse and Ryan Evans family.
Grand Champion Market Gilt
Lane Robinson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jesse and Laura Robinson.
Trophy Sponsor: Cass County Farm Bureau.
Reserve Champion Market Gilt
Trista Swain, Pleasant-Noble United. Parents: Doug and Sara Swain.
Trophy Sponsor: In Memory of Kenny Evans.
Grand Champion Market Barrow
Caden Will, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Cody and Amanda Will.
Trophy Sponsor: Euken Family Farms.
Reserve Champion Market Barrow
Colton Anderson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jeff and Tarah Anderson.
Trophy Sponsor: HyVee.
Division Winner: Market Barrow – Lightweight
Caden Will, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Cody and Amanda Will.
Trophy Sponsor: Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund.
Division Winner: Market Barrow – Heavyweight
Callie Rudy, Cowpokes. Parents: Chuck and Jill Rudy.
Trophy Sponsor: Rex Pharmacy.
Division Winner: Market Gilt – Lightweight
Lane Robinson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jesse and Laura Robinson
Trophy Sponsor: Armour Insurance.
Division Winner: Market Gilt – Heavyweight
Trista Swain, Pleasant-Noble United. Parents: Doug and Sarah Swain.
Trophy Sponsor: Armour Insurance.
Grand Champion Carcass Hog
Isaac Hansen, Grant Guys and Gals. Parents: Nathan and Terri Hansen.
Trophy Sponsor: Smith Land Service Co.
Reserve Champion Carcass Hog
Isaac Hansen, Grant Guys and Gals. Parents: Nathan and Terri Hansen.
Trophy Sponsor: Oathoudt Farm Supply.
Champion Senior Showman
Grant Petty, Washington GEM. Parents: Darrin and Melanie Petty.
Trophy Sponsor: Sandbothe Firestone.
Runner-Up Senior Showman
Kaylee Swain, Pleasant-Noble United. Parents: Doug and Sarah Swain.
Trophy Sponsor: Mike Knop.
Champion Intermediate Showman
Colton Anderson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jeff and Tarah Anderson.
Trophy Sponsor: In Memory of Joe Dimig.
Runner-Up Intermediate Showman
Quincy Robinson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jesse and Laura Robinson.
Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic Rotary Club.
Champion Junior Showman
Brylee Steffen, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Nathan and Andrea Stefen.
Trophy Sponsor: Armour Insurance.
Runner-Up Junior Showman
Lane Robinson, Wshington GEM. Parents: Jesse and Laura Robinson.
Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic Rotary Club.
Champion Breeding Gilt
Colton Anderson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jeff and Tarah Anderson.
Trophy Sponsor: In Memory of Darrell Begley.
Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt
Sophia Retallic, Bear Grove Blazers. Parents: Troy and Laura Retallic.
Trophy Sponsor: Cody and Amanda Will.
Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt
Caden Will, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Cody and Amanda Will.
Trophy Sponsor: Cass County Pork Producers.
Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt
Colton Anderson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jeff and Tarah Anderson.
Trophy Sponsor: The Plagman Family.
Supreme Champion Market Hog
Caden Will, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Cody and Amanda Will.
Trophy Sponsor: Wayne and Kara Victor.
Reserve Supreme Champion Market Hog
Colton Anderson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jeff and Tarah Anderson.
Trophy Sponsor: Shane and Tammy DeBord family.
Ribbon Awards
Pen Of Three
Class 1 – Purple: Gracie Venteicher, C&M Champions. Lavender: Catherine DeBord, Bear Grove Blazers. Blue: Riley Hartman, Griswold Clubsters; Coby Venteicher, C&M Champions; Zach Zellmer, Washington GEM.
Class 2 – Purple: Dawsen Sorensen, Bear Grove Blazers. Lavender: Alyson Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers. Blue: Isaac Hansen, Grant Guys and Gals; Quincy Robinson, Washington GEM.
Market Gilt
Class 1 Lightweight – Purple: Catherine DeBord, Bear Grove Blazers. Lavender: Catherine DeBord, Bear Grove Blazers. Blue: Colton Anderson, Washington GEM; Brett Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers; Riley Hartman, Griswold Clubsters; Collin Rudy, Cowpokes; Zach Zellmer, Washington GEM.
Class 2 Lightweight – Purple: Kailey Swain, Pleasant-Noble United. Lavender: Alyson Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers. Blue: Callie Rudy, Cowpokes; Coby Venteicher, C&M Champions; Gracie Venteicher, C&M Champions; Zach Zellmer, Washington GEM.
Class 3 Lightweight – Purple: Lane Robinson, Washington GEM. Lavender: Riley Hartman, Griswold Clubsters. Blue: Catherine DeBord, Bear Grove Blazers; Brylee Steffen, Benton-Franklin; Carter Witzman, Bear Grove Blazers.
Class 4 Heavyweight – Purple: Trista Swain, Pleasant-Noble United. Lavender: Jenna Jensen, Grant Guys and Gals. Blue: Riley Hartman, Griswold Clubsters; Dawsen Sorensen, Bear Grove Blazers; Carter Witzman, Bear Grove Blazers; Zach Zellmer, Washington GEM.
Class 5 Heavyweight – Purple: Quincy Robinson Washington GEM. Lavender: Dayna Dreager, Pymosa. Blue: Isaac Hansen, Grant Guys and Gals (2); Riley Hartman, Griswold Clubsters; Dawsen Sorensen, Bear Grove Blazers.
Market Barrow
Class 1 Lightweight – Purple: Gracie Venteicher, C&M Champions. Lavender: Gracie Venteicher, C&M Champions. Blue: Dylen Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers; Lynsie Kardell, Bear Grove Blazers; David Retallic, Bear Grove Blazers; Sophia Retallic, Bear Grove Blazers.
Class 2 Lightweight – Purple: Colton Anderson, Washignton GEM. Lavender: Quincy Robinson, Washington GEM. Blue: Lane Robinson, Washington GEM; Coby Venteicher, C&M Champions (3).
Class 3 Lightweight – Purple: Caden Will, Benton-Franklin. Lavender: Grant Petty, Washington GEM. Blue: Catherine DeBond, Bear Grove Blazers; Alyson Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers (2); Dylen Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers; Keagan Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers.
Class 4 Heavyweight – Purple: Brylee Steffen, Benton-Franklin. Lavender: Brookelyn Steffen, Benton-Franklin. Blue: Dayna Dreager, Pymosa; Jenna Jensen, Grant Guys and Gals; Grant Petty, Washington GEM; Quincy Robinson, Washington GEM; Gracie Venteicher, C&M Champions.
Class 5 Heavyweight – Purple: Callie Rudy, Cowpokes. Lavender: Dawsen Sorensen, Bear Grove Blazers. Blue: Isaac Hansen, Grant Guys and Gals (2); Collin Rudy, Cowpokes.
Breeding Gilt
Class 1 – Purple: Sophia Retallic, Bear Grove Blazers. Lavender: Lynsie Kardell, Bear Grove Blazers. Blue: Catherine DeBord, Bear Grove Blazers; Hunter Kardell, Bear Grove Blazers; Callie Rudy, Cowpokes.
Class 2 – Purple: Colton Anderson, Washington GEM. Lavender: Grant Petty, Washington GEM. Blue: Jenna Jensen, Grant Guys and Gals (2); Lynsie Kardell, Bear Grove Blazers; Quincy Robinson, Washington GEM; Brylee Steffen, Benton-Franklin.