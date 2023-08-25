Cass County Overall Supreme Champion Market Hog

Caden Will, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Cody and Amanda Will.

Trophy Sponsor: In Memory of Matt Rogers.

Cass County Reserve Overall Supreme Champion Market Hog

Colton Anderson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jeff and Tarah Anderson.

Trophy Sponsor: The Plagman Family.

Cass County Overall Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt

Caden Will, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Cody and Amanda Will.

Trophy Sponsor: Cass County Pork Producers.

Cass County Reserve Overall Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt

Colton Anderson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jeff and Tarah Anderson.

Trophy Sponsor: Shane and Tammy DeBord family.

Champion Overall Swine Showman

BrookLynne Steffen, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Nathan and Andrea Steffen.

Trophy sponsor: Mike Knop.

Reserve Champion Overall Swine Showman

Grant Petty, Washington GEM. Parents: Darrin and Melanie Petty.

Trophy sponsor: The Plagman Family.

* * *

FFA

Grand Champion Market Barrow

Grant Petty, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Darrin and Melanie Petty.

Trophy Sponsor: Stine Seeds.

Reserve Champion Market Barrow

BrookLynne Steffen, CAM FFA. Parents: Nathan and Andrea Steffen.

Trophy Sponsor: Rolling Hills Bank & Trust.

Champion Market Gilt

BrookLynne Steffen, CAM FFA. Parents: Nathan and Andrea Steffen.

Trophy Sponsor: J6 Ranch.

Reserve Champion Market Gilt

Grant Petty, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Darrin and Melanie Petty.

Trophy Sponsor: Andy and Jodi Stefffen.

Champion Market Hog

BrookLynne Steffen, CAM FFA. Parents: Nathan and Andrea Steffen.

Trophy Sponsor: Gary and Shelly Miller.

Champion Pen of Three

BrookLynne Steffen, CAM FFA. Parents: Nathan and Andrea Steffen.

Trophy Sponsor: Sandbothe Firestone.

Reserve Champion Pen of Three

Grant Petty, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Darrin and Melanie Petty.

Trophy Sponsor: First Whitney Bank.

Champion Swine Carcass

Ada Hansen, CAM FFA. Parents: Nathan and Teri Hansen.

Trophy Sponsor: Curt and Michelle Behrends.

Reserve Champion Swine Carcass

Ada Hansen, CAM FFA. Parents: Nathan and Teri Hansen.

Trophy Sponsor: Andy and Jodi Steffen.

Champion FFA Swine Showmanship

Grant Petty, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Darrin and Melanie Petty.

Trophy Sponsor: Renew Ag Supply.

Reserve Champion FFA Swine Showmanship

Maddy Anderson, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Jeff and Tara Anderson.

Trophy Sponsor: In Memory of Bill Murphy.

Champion Swine Rate-Of-Gain

Ada Hansen, CAM FFA. Parents: Nathan and Teri Hansen.

Trophy Sponsor: Anita Meat Processing Inc.

Champion Breeding Gilt

Caden Will, CAM FFA. Parents: Cody and Amanda Will.

Trophy Sponsor: Lindeman Tractor.

Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt

Maddy Anderson, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Jeff and Tarah Anderson.

Trophy Sponsor: KJAN.

Ribbon Awards

Pen Of Three

Class 1 – Purple: BrookLynne Peterson, Griswold FFA. Lavender: Grant Petty, Atlantic FFA. Blue: da Hansen, CAM FFA.

Market Gilt

Class 1 – Purple: Trista Swain, Griswold FFA. Lavender: Bethany Anderson, Atlantic FFA. Blue: Dylen Dreager, Atlantic FFA (2); BrookLynne Peterson, Griswold FFA.

Class 2 – Purple: Caden Will, CAM FFA. Lavender: Grant Petty, Atlantic FFA. Blue: Maddy Anderson, Atlantic FFA; Carter Witzman, Atlantic FFA (2).

Class 3 – Purple: Brookelyn Steffen, CAM FFA. Lavender: Grant Petty, Atlantic FFA. Blue: Keith Archibald, Atlantic FFA; Ada Hansen, CAM FFA; Dawsen Sorensen, Atlantic FFA (2). 

Market Barrow

Class 1 – Purple: Grant Petty, Atlantic FFA. Lavender: BrookeLynn Peterson, Griswold FFA. Blue: Alyson Dreager, Atlantic FFA; Brett Dreager, Atlatnic FFA; David Retallic, Atlantic FFA.

Class 2 – Purple: BrookeLynn Peterson, Griswold FFA. Lavender: Keith Archibald, Atlantic FFA. Blue: Bethany Anderson, Atlantic FFA; Brett Dreager, Atlantic FFA; Ada Hansen, CAM FFA.

Breeding Gilt

Class 1 – Purple: Caden Will, CAM FFA. Lavender: Maddy Anderson, Atlantic FFA. Blue: Maddy Anderson, Atlantic FFA; David Retallic, Atlantic FFA. 

* * *

4-H

Grand Champion Pen Of Three Market Hogs

Gracie Venteicher, C&M Champions. Parent: Doug Venteicher.

Trophy Sponsor: Shane and Tammy DeBord.

Reserve Champion Pen Of Three Market Hogs

Dawsen Sorensen, Bear Grove Blazers. Parents: Ron and Stacie Schwaller.

Trophy Sponsor: Jesse and Ryan Evans family.

Grand Champion Market Gilt

Lane Robinson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jesse and Laura Robinson.

Trophy Sponsor: Cass County Farm Bureau.

Reserve Champion Market Gilt

Trista Swain, Pleasant-Noble United. Parents: Doug and Sara Swain.

Trophy Sponsor: In Memory of Kenny Evans.

Grand Champion Market Barrow

Caden Will, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Cody and Amanda Will.

Trophy Sponsor: Euken Family Farms.

Reserve Champion Market Barrow

Colton Anderson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jeff and Tarah Anderson.

Trophy Sponsor: HyVee.

Division Winner: Market Barrow – Lightweight

Caden Will, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Cody and Amanda Will.

Trophy Sponsor: Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund.

Division Winner: Market Barrow – Heavyweight

Callie Rudy, Cowpokes. Parents: Chuck and Jill Rudy.

Trophy Sponsor: Rex Pharmacy.

Division Winner: Market Gilt – Lightweight

Lane Robinson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jesse and Laura Robinson

Trophy Sponsor: Armour Insurance.

Division Winner: Market Gilt – Heavyweight

Trista Swain, Pleasant-Noble United. Parents: Doug and Sarah Swain.

Trophy Sponsor: Armour Insurance.

Grand Champion Carcass Hog

Isaac Hansen, Grant Guys and Gals. Parents: Nathan and Terri Hansen.

Trophy Sponsor: Smith Land Service Co.

Reserve Champion Carcass Hog

Isaac Hansen, Grant Guys and Gals. Parents: Nathan and Terri Hansen.

Trophy Sponsor: Oathoudt Farm Supply.

Champion Senior Showman

Grant Petty, Washington GEM. Parents: Darrin and Melanie Petty.

Trophy Sponsor: Sandbothe Firestone.

Runner-Up Senior Showman

Kaylee Swain, Pleasant-Noble United. Parents: Doug and Sarah Swain.

Trophy Sponsor: Mike Knop.

Champion Intermediate Showman

Colton Anderson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jeff and Tarah Anderson.

Trophy Sponsor: In Memory of Joe Dimig.

Runner-Up Intermediate Showman

Quincy Robinson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jesse and Laura Robinson.

Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic Rotary Club.

Champion Junior Showman

Brylee Steffen, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Nathan and Andrea Stefen.

Trophy Sponsor: Armour Insurance.

Runner-Up Junior Showman

Lane Robinson, Wshington GEM. Parents: Jesse and Laura Robinson.

Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic Rotary Club.

Champion Breeding Gilt

Colton Anderson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jeff and Tarah Anderson.

Trophy Sponsor: In Memory of Darrell Begley.

Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt

Sophia Retallic, Bear Grove Blazers. Parents: Troy and Laura Retallic.

Trophy Sponsor: Cody and Amanda Will.

Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt

Caden Will, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Cody and Amanda Will.

Trophy Sponsor: Cass County Pork Producers.

Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt

Colton Anderson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jeff and Tarah Anderson.

Trophy Sponsor: The Plagman Family.

Supreme Champion Market Hog

Caden Will, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Cody and Amanda Will.

Trophy Sponsor: Wayne and Kara Victor.

Reserve Supreme Champion Market Hog

Colton Anderson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jeff and Tarah Anderson.

Trophy Sponsor: Shane and Tammy DeBord family.

Ribbon Awards

Pen Of Three

Class 1 – Purple: Gracie Venteicher, C&M Champions. Lavender: Catherine DeBord, Bear Grove Blazers. Blue: Riley Hartman, Griswold Clubsters; Coby Venteicher, C&M Champions; Zach Zellmer, Washington GEM.

Class 2 – Purple: Dawsen Sorensen, Bear Grove Blazers. Lavender: Alyson Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers. Blue: Isaac Hansen, Grant Guys and Gals; Quincy Robinson, Washington GEM.

Market Gilt

Class 1 Lightweight – Purple: Catherine DeBord, Bear Grove Blazers. Lavender: Catherine DeBord, Bear Grove Blazers. Blue: Colton Anderson, Washington GEM; Brett Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers; Riley Hartman, Griswold Clubsters; Collin Rudy, Cowpokes; Zach Zellmer, Washington GEM.

Class 2 Lightweight – Purple: Kailey Swain, Pleasant-Noble United. Lavender: Alyson Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers. Blue: Callie Rudy, Cowpokes; Coby Venteicher, C&M Champions; Gracie Venteicher, C&M Champions; Zach Zellmer, Washington GEM.

Class 3 Lightweight – Purple: Lane Robinson, Washington GEM. Lavender: Riley Hartman, Griswold Clubsters. Blue: Catherine DeBord, Bear Grove Blazers; Brylee Steffen, Benton-Franklin; Carter Witzman, Bear Grove Blazers. 

Class 4 Heavyweight – Purple: Trista Swain, Pleasant-Noble United. Lavender: Jenna Jensen, Grant Guys and Gals. Blue: Riley Hartman, Griswold Clubsters; Dawsen Sorensen, Bear Grove Blazers; Carter Witzman, Bear Grove Blazers; Zach Zellmer, Washington GEM. 

Class 5 Heavyweight – Purple: Quincy Robinson Washington GEM. Lavender: Dayna Dreager, Pymosa. Blue: Isaac Hansen, Grant Guys and Gals (2); Riley Hartman, Griswold Clubsters; Dawsen Sorensen, Bear Grove Blazers. 

Market Barrow

Class 1 Lightweight – Purple: Gracie Venteicher, C&M Champions. Lavender: Gracie Venteicher, C&M Champions. Blue: Dylen Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers; Lynsie Kardell, Bear Grove Blazers; David Retallic, Bear Grove Blazers; Sophia Retallic, Bear Grove Blazers. 

Class 2 Lightweight – Purple: Colton Anderson, Washignton GEM. Lavender: Quincy Robinson, Washington GEM. Blue: Lane Robinson, Washington GEM; Coby Venteicher, C&M Champions (3).  

Class 3 Lightweight – Purple: Caden Will, Benton-Franklin. Lavender: Grant Petty, Washington GEM. Blue: Catherine DeBond, Bear Grove Blazers; Alyson Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers (2); Dylen Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers; Keagan Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers. 

Class 4 Heavyweight – Purple: Brylee Steffen, Benton-Franklin. Lavender: Brookelyn Steffen, Benton-Franklin. Blue: Dayna Dreager, Pymosa; Jenna Jensen, Grant Guys and Gals; Grant Petty, Washington GEM; Quincy Robinson, Washington GEM; Gracie Venteicher, C&M Champions. 

Class 5 Heavyweight – Purple: Callie Rudy, Cowpokes. Lavender: Dawsen Sorensen, Bear Grove Blazers. Blue: Isaac Hansen, Grant Guys and Gals (2); Collin Rudy, Cowpokes.

Breeding Gilt

Class 1 – Purple: Sophia Retallic, Bear Grove Blazers. Lavender: Lynsie Kardell, Bear Grove Blazers. Blue: Catherine DeBord, Bear Grove Blazers; Hunter Kardell, Bear Grove Blazers; Callie Rudy, Cowpokes. 

Class 2 – Purple: Colton Anderson, Washington GEM. Lavender: Grant Petty, Washington GEM. Blue: Jenna Jensen, Grant Guys and Gals (2); Lynsie Kardell, Bear Grove Blazers; Quincy Robinson, Washington GEM; Brylee Steffen, Benton-Franklin.  

