A large machine shed was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday morning in Montgomery County. Several area fire departments were called out to 1031 A Avenue in northwest Montgomery County early Wednesday, in the Henderson Fire District.
The large building was a complete loss.
Responding departments included the Red Oak Fire Department, Elliott Volunteer Fire Department and Elliott First Responders, Emerson Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, Inc., Hastings Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department, Carson Fire and Rescue, Macedonia Fire Department, Montgomery County Sheriffs office and Montgomery County Emergency Management