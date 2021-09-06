Nishna Valley Family YMCA
1100 Maple Street, Atlantic
712-243-3934
Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com
Building
and Pool Hours
Building Hours
Sunday 12 — 6 p.m.
Monday — Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday 4:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Pool Hours
Sunday 1 – 5:30 p.m.
Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.; and 3:45 — 7 p.m.
Friday 5:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; and 3:45 – 6:30 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Childwatch Hours
Monday — Friday 8 — 11:30 a.m.
Monday – Thursday 5 — 7:45 p.m.
No Friday PM or weekend Childwatch
Lifeguard Class
When: Sundays Sept. 26, Oct. 3, Oct 10
There is an online portion that must to be completed by Sept. 26
Times:
Sept. 26 11 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Oct 10 11 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Who: Anyone 15 by Oct. 10
Prerequisite swim test will be completed on Sept. 19 at 4 p.m.
Deadline: Saturday, Sept. 18
Minimum of 5 — Maximum of 10 for class to be held
Fee: (Including books) Members $150/Non-Members $175
Pool Notice
Pool closes at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, and will not reopen in the afternoon due to a Girls High School home swim meet.
Blood Drive
Thursday Sept. 16 12-6 p.m. Call and make appointment today!
Jack & Jill Preschool
Registration for 3- and 4-year-old Jack & Jill Preschool is now open. Please contact Mrs. Haynes at 243-3934 or email her at lhaynes@nishnavalleyymca.com