YMCA Schedule

By Laura Bacon/NT Staff Writer

Nishna Valley Family YMCA

1100 Maple Street, Atlantic

712-243-3934

Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com

Building

and Pool Hours

Building Hours

Sunday 12 — 6 p.m.

Monday — Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday 4:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pool Hours

Sunday 1 – 5:30 p.m.

Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.; and 3:45 — 7 p.m.

Friday 5:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; and 3:45 – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Childwatch Hours

Monday — Friday 8 — 11:30 a.m.

Monday – Thursday 5 — 7:45 p.m.

No Friday PM or weekend Childwatch

Lifeguard Class

When: Sundays Sept. 26, Oct. 3, Oct 10

There is an online portion that must to be completed by Sept. 26

Times:

Sept. 26 11 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Oct 10 11 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Who: Anyone 15 by Oct. 10

Prerequisite swim test will be completed on Sept. 19 at 4 p.m.

Deadline: Saturday, Sept. 18

Minimum of 5 — Maximum of 10 for class to be held

Fee: (Including books) Members $150/Non-Members $175

Pool Notice

Pool closes at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, and will not reopen in the afternoon due to a Girls High School home swim meet.

Blood Drive

Thursday Sept. 16 12-6 p.m. Call and make appointment today!

Jack & Jill Preschool

Registration for 3- and 4-year-old Jack & Jill Preschool is now open. Please contact Mrs. Haynes at 243-3934 or email her at lhaynes@nishnavalleyymca.com

