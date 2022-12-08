Court Reports

State of Iowa Vs Emily Joann Bass
Emily Joann Bass was charged with failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way, on Sept. 29. The charge is a scheduled violation, and she was found guilty in a negotiated/voluntary plea. She was fined $210.25
State of Iowa Vs Cary Treadwell Cronenwett
Cary Treadwell Cronewett was charged with speeding over 55 zone, one through five over on Oct. 6. The charge is a scheduled violation. Cronenwett was found guilty in a negotiated/voluntary plea and fined $89.50.
State of Iowa Vs Neema Tamang
Neema Tamang was charged with speeding over 55 zone, 21 or over, a scheduled violation, on Oct. 8. Tamang was found guilty on a negotiated/voluntary plea and fined $216.
State of Iowa Vs David Matthew Foley
David Matthew Foley was charged with speeding 55 or under zone, six through 10 over, a scheduled violation on Oct. 8. Foley was found guilty on a negotiated/voluntary plea. Foley was fined $118.25.
State of Iowa Vs Joseph Marion Walker
Joseph Marion Walker was charged with speeding over 55 zone, one through five over on Oct. 8. The charge was a scheduled violation, and Walker was found guilty on a negotiated/voluntary plea and fined $89.50.
State of Iowa Vs Bermackson Bress
Bermackson Bress was charged with no valid driver’s license on Oct. 8, a scheduled violation. Bress was found guilty on a negotiated/voluntary plea and was fined $354.
State of Iowa Vs Sierra Renee Boots
Sierra Renee Boots was charged with speeding 55 or under zone, six through 10 over, a scheduled violation, on Oct. 10. Boots was found guilty on a negotiated/voluntary plea, and was fined $118.25.
State of Iowa Vs Blake Ryan Butcher
Blake Ryan Butcher was charged with dark window or windshield on Oct. 9, a scheduled violation. Butcher was found guilty on a negotiated/voluntary plea and fined $135.50.
State of Iowa Vs Tyler Eugene Paulsen
Tyler Eugene Paulsen was charged with failure to report harvest of deer or turkey, on Oct. 7. The charge was a scheduled violation, and Paulsen was found guilty with a negotiated/voluntary plea. He was fined $89.50.
State of Iowa Vs Payton Pierce Beer Jarrett
Payton Pierce Beer Jarrett was charged with restrictions on taking game, deer and turkey (archery 8 pt.), on Oct. 12. The charge is a scheduled violation, and Jarrett was found guilty on a negotiated/voluntary plea. Jarrett was fined $215.25.
State of Iowa Vs Dennis Eugene Kuehl
Dennis Eugene Kuehl was charged with speeding 55 or under zone, six through 10 over, on Oct. 19, a scheduled violation. Kuehl was found guilty on a negotiated/voluntary plea and was fined $118.25.
State of Iowa Vs Norma Hemphill
Norma Hemphill was charged with speeding 55 or under zone, six through 10 over, a scheduled violation. Hemphill was found guilty on a negotiated/voluntary plea and fined $118.25