Welcome back to “Dinner in a Pinch” with Chef Jamie Koehler, a quick and easy guide to creating restaurant quality meals and side dishes for you and your family.
Raux. The secret to a perfect sauce or gravy made from scratch. It’s not complicated, in fact it’s as easy as simmering equal parts of butter and flour. Sure, you can use a couple of cans of cheese soup or sauce, but it’s not the same and the results will be sure to delight you and your family. We are going to make a yummy, colorful and flavorful cheesy corn chowder using fresh and frozen ingredients and you should find it all fun and easy to put together.
South West
Cheesy Corn Chowder
Ingredients/things you will need:
2 LB bag of whole frozen yellow kernel corn
1 LB bag of whole frozen white kernel corn
large soup pot
large frying pan
1 small can Hatch Valley Green Chillies
1 red bell pepper (minced in small pieces)
1 orange bell pepper (minced in small pieces)
1 yellow bell pepper (minced in small pieces)
1 large white onion
1 half pint of cream
3 cups whole milk
16 oz extra sharp cheddar cheese
1 tsp ground cumin
2 Tbsp dried parsley
2 sticks of butter + 3 extra Tablespoons of butter
kosher salt and cracked black pepper to taste
Instructions:
1) Remove stems and seeds of peppers with a sharp knife, throw away stems, seeds and white pith inside peppers. Mince peppers into small pieces. Peel Onion and also mince into small pieces. Saute over medium heat until golden brown with three tablespoons butter and cook through add cumin and parsley and the white corn and stir until thoroughly mixed and seasoned with salt and pepper. Set aside to rest.
2) In a large soup pot on medium low temperature, melt and stir in equal parts butter and flour approx. 16 tablespoons of each. Add milk and bring to a boil, stirring constantly until the soup base has a thick consistency. Then add shredded (16 oz) extra sharp cheese and mix thoroughly adding remaining 2 LBs of Frozen yellow corn, your canned green chillies and the fresh pepper/corn mixture to the soup pot, until Chowder is fully amalgamated.
3) Reduce heat to medium low and let simmer for ten minutes. Finally add in your half pint of cream and stir mixture to combine. You may add more cumin to this recipe if you like more spice.
Serve in large bowls right away and enjoy a warm satisfying fall chowder!
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French Culinary tradition and has cooked as an Executive Chef for over 20 years. Serving as a Personal Chef he has cooked for the Rock Band “KISS”, “John Fogerty” and the “Kenny Cheseny” Band. He now proudly calls Cass County and Atlantic home.