AMES, Iowa – ISU Extension specialists are teaming up with ISU Ag and Biosystems Engineering specialists to bring planter equipment expertise across Iowa the week of February 7. The program comes to Cass County on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Barkley Farms just outside of Lyman.
The workshop is an opportunity for farmers, agricultural service providers, equipment and precision ag dealers, and others to gain insight into how both traditional and high-speed planters function, optimize settings for individual seed, field, and equipment needs, and improve understanding of planter wear and calibration.
Specialists from the ISU Digital Ag group will lead each workshop and focus on small-group, hands-on learning with row units representing a variety of technologies currently available for planters.
The ISU Digital Ag group is a renowned group known for their key industry partnerships and unique expertise in equipment and precision agriculture. Meetings will also offer continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisers (CCA).
Join us at one of the five locations (below) we will be offering this training. Attendance will be limited to maintain small group sizes and allow for hands-on activities. Each workshop will begin with check-in and refreshments at 9:00 a.m. and adjourn at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Registration for each location is $75 and closes 7 days ahead of each meeting. Register online at https://www.aep.iastate.edu/planter/. Registration includes lunch, refreshments, materials, and CCA credits.
February 10 – Barkley Farms, Lyman (rural Cass County)
For questions, contact ANR Program Services at 515-294-6429, or anr@iastate.edu, or contact your regional Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist.