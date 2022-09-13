State of Iowa versus Chad Richard Faaborg: A doctor at an Anita chiropractic office, charged with sexual abuse, third degree, will now go to trial on Dec. 20, after the trial and pretrial conference were continued earlier this month. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty were filed on Aug. 26.
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Adair police chief on leave due to FBI and ATF searches
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Two top 10 finishes for Griswold's Dorscher
- Audubon County natives come back to Exira to open business
- Special Olympics Iowa is bringing the Thunder to Atlantic
- Iowa Connections Academy students return for 2022-23 school year with new principal
- PREP FOOTBALL: Exira-EHK gets big 'W'
- Crane Collapse
- FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Trojans look to continue win streak vs. Shenandoah
- TS Ag Finance announces new Senior Vice President
- Cross Country Individual Rankings
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.