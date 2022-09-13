State of Iowa versus Chad Richard Faaborg: A doctor at an Anita chiropractic office, charged with sexual abuse, third degree, will now go to trial on Dec. 20, after the trial and pretrial conference were continued earlier this month. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty were filed on Aug. 26.

