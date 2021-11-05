ATLANTIC — Judge Amy Zacharias has declared a mistrial in the trial of Alison Dorsey, who was charged with first degree murder and child endangerment after an infant in her care at her daycare in Massena died in October 2019.
The trial began on Oct. 27, and closing arguments were heard on Wednesday. The jury began deliberating on Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday, Judge Zacharias polled the jurors and declared a mistrial.
Dorsey’s attorney, Deshawne Bird-Sell, told the media, “The judge declared a mistrial, so the state has the opportunity to continue these charges and then we get to do this all over again.”
Dorsey was charged with first degree murder and child endangerment for allegedly causing the death of Luka Hodges, an infant in her care, at her daycare center in Massena in early October, 2019.
According to court records, Luka Hodges was dropped off by his father at 8 a.m. on Oct. 7. Around 11 a.m. the father reportedly got a call from Dorsey that the child was not breathing right, and wouldn’t eat. On his arrival, the father reportedly found the child looking grey and not breathing.
The child died the next day at a children’s hospital in Omaha.
Dorsey remains free on bond until the case is tried again, but no date has been set.