ATLANTIC — An Atlantic man charged with attempted murder and willful injury is claiming self defense, according to on-line court records.
Michael Gehling, 19, was charged with attempted murder and willful injury in a stabbing case from earlier this month.
Gehling’s trial date has been set for June 28, at 9:30 a.m. with a pre-trial conference set for June 6 at 9 a.m. On Friday, April 22, Robert James Engler, Gehling’s attorney, filed a written arraignment and a plea of not guilty, with a notice of self defense.
On Monday, April 4 at 12:03 a.m. the Cass County Communications Center received a 911 call from a local residence requesting medical attention for a male subject that had been stabbed. Through an investigation, officers discovered the incident happened in the vicinity of 6th and Pine Streets in Atlantic. The victim was transported to the Cass County Hospital, and later transported to UNMC hospital in Omaha with serious injuries.
Gehling was taken into custody without incident, and charged with attempted murder (Class B Felony) and willful injury-causing serious injury (Class C Felony).
A no-contact order was filed on April 7 at Gehling’s first court appearance.
The victim’s name has not been released, but was transported to Cass County Memorial Hospital and later to UNMC in Omaha for treatment of serious injuries.