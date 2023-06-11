Scheduled Traffic
Shawn M Boone, of St. Francis, Wis., was charged with no valid drivers license, a scheduled violation, for an offense that occurred Feb. 25, found guilty by the court and was fined. Fines, costs and surcharge came to $503.50.
Lance L. Randle, of Peoria, Ill., was charged with speeding over 55 zone, 11 through 15 over, a scheduled violation, for an offense that was dated Feb. 25. Randle was found guilty by the court, and charged a fine. Altogether, costs, fine and surcharge came to $236.13.
Julio Miranda Ziloj, Shelbyville, Tenn., was charged with no valid drivers license, a scheduled violation, for an offense dated Feb. 25, found guilty by the court and fined. The total with fine, costs and surcharge was $503.50.
Irena Marlene Valencia, of Omaha, Neb., was charged with speeding over 55 zone, 11 through 15 over, a scheduled violation, for an offense dated March 4. She was found guilty by the court, and fined. Fine, cost and surcharge totaled $263.13.
Rolando Mulul Ajualip, of Massillion, Ohio, was charged with operation without a registration card or plate, expired June, 2022, a scheduled violation. Mulul Ajualip was found guilty by the court and was fined $175.75.
OWI
Todd Evertte Jenkins II, was charged with operating while under the influence first offense for an offense dated Oct. 2, 2021, a serious misdemeanor. Jenkins II was found guilty in a negotiated/voluntary plea. Jenkins, of Osceola, refused a Preliminary Breath Test and was placed under arrest. In May, Jenkins pled guilty and the judge ordered to serve two days in the Cass County Jail, and given credit for days served. He is also fined $1,250, ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and follow all recommendations. Jenkins is also ordered to complete the 12 hour drinking drivers course. His license was revoked and he was sent a notice of non-compliance regarding court costs and fine.
Bailey Jo Riesgaard, of Atlantic, was charged with operating while under the influence, first offense, and violation of probation, and a count of violation of probation, and was ordered to serve one year probation for the serious misdemeanor, then ordered a deferred judgment of one year instead. The violation of probation charge was dismissed by the court and she had to pay a fine, cost and surcharge of $2075.40.
Adam Ray James Vanderpool, of Surprise, Ariz., was charged with operating while under the influence, first offense and violation of probation for an offense dated May 4, 2022, a serious misdemeanor. The Atlantic Police responded to a call on an intoxicated driver on a motor cycle in the area of Olsen’s BP gas station. When stopped Vanderpool admitted he had been drinking since 4 p.m. He gave a breath test resulting in his being booked and held at Cass County. Vanderpool was found guilty and was to serve 30 days in the Cass County Jail with all but two days suspended. Vanderpool also had to pay a fine, costs and surcharge of $1,250 (a total of $1,822.30 with costs, fine and surcharge), complete a substance abuse evaluation and a 12 hour drinking drivers course; and be on informal probation for 9 months.
Amanda Kay Bashor, of Atlantic, was charged with operating while under the influence and violation of probation, for an offense dated July 12, 2022, an aggravated misdemeanor. The charge of operating while under the influence resulted from an incident where Bashor was operating a Dodge Dakota pickup in peoples’ yards. It was determined that she had a previous conviction in Cass County on Nov. 30, 2018, and the OWI charge was changed to second offense. Bashor pled guilty Sept. 16, 2022, and was sentenced to OWI first offense, along with assault on persons engaged in certain occupations with all remaining dismissed as per the plea agreement. She was given 180 days of incarceration, and a fine of $1,875 (the fine was not suspended); Incarceration on the second charge was for 180 days, with a fine of $855, which was suspended. The defendant was placed on probation and 150 days of the jail term was suspended.