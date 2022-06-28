ANITA — An Anita chiropractor was arrested on a Class C Felony, third degree sexual abuse, on June 21, after a patient reported he fondled her and performed a sex act on her without her consent.
Chad Richard Faaborg, 47, of Atlantic, is a Doctor of Chiropractic at Simply Chiropractic in Anita.
In the case, the State of Iowa versus Chad Richard Faaborg, the criminal complaint was filed on June 21, and reports said Dr. Chad Richard Faaborg was working at his practice at Simply Chiropractic, and during one patient’s appointment, she said Faaborg put his hands under her clothing, fondled her and performed a sex act on her without her permission. He was charged with third degree sexual abuse, a class C felony, and was taken into custody on June 21.
The defendant posted a surety bond on June 22. On June 27 Faaborg’s attorney, Amanda Heims, appeared at Faaborg’s initial appearance. A preliminary hearing is set for July 14.