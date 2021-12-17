A series of EF-2 tornadoes, with winds of up to 120 mph, tore through Cass, Audubon and Guthrie counties late Wednesday afternoon, causing significant damage to farmsteads, power infrastructure and other buildings.
That's the assessment by the National Weather Service, which on Thursday conducted a preliminary damage survey on three tornadoes, which were part of a large storm system that raced through Iowa.
The tornado ratings were according to the Enhanced Fujita scale, a six-scale system that rates intensity of tornadoes based on severity of damage caused. EF-2 tornadoes, such as the ones locally, are considered to cause "considerable damage," according to the scale. An EF-0 is the least severe while an EF-5 is the largest, most destructive tornado.
According to the NWS' office in Des Moines, the Cass and Audubon county tornado originated southwest of Atlantic at 4:50 p.m. The tornado, which had peak winds of 115-120 mph, had an undetermined width, was on the ground for 28 minutes and had a path of 26.1 miles before lifting near Iowa Highway 44 near Hamlin.
During the course of the storm, the tornado passed just west of Atlantic and near the Atlantic Municipal Airport, crossing Iowa Highway 83, Olive Street north of Atlantic, Interstate 80 (between exits 57 and 60) and U.S. Highway 71 north of Exira, before the storm ended. The storm, while passing through Audubon County, also passed by the west of Brayton and Exira.
In comparison, the western Kentucky tornado that caused catastrophic damage to communities and killed dozens of people was rated an EF4 tornado, second-highest on the six-scale system, was on the ground for more than 165 miles and had estimated peak winds of 190 mph.
Cory Martin, a meteorologist with the NWS' Des Moines office, said Friday the EF2 rating was based a damage assessment to farms, homes and infrastructure along its path.
The office is also investigating a second area of storm damage between an area east of Atlantic to near the Wiota exit (exit 64) of Interstate 80. There was damage to a farmstead and multiple reports of semitrailer trucks overturned by the high winds along that path. Martin said it is unknown at this time whether a tornado or straight-line winds took place, and an investigation is continuing.
Of the two tornadoes that originated in Guthrie County, one tornado originated northwest of Wichita Road around 5:17 p.m. and eventually passed into Greene County near Bayard, crossing Iowa Highway 141 and U.S. Highway 30 during its 24-mile, 14-minute trek, before lifting north of Greene. The second tornado originated near Iowa Highway 25 north of Guthrie Center and also crossed Iowa highways 141 and 4 as part of its 17.4 mile, 13-minute duration before dissipating south of Jefferson.
Both Guthrie County-originating storms were EF2 tornadoes on the Enhanced Fujita scale. Like the Cass County tornado, high winds were estimated at 115-120 mph.
SERIAL DERECHO
According to a statement on the NWS website, a powerful low pressure rapidly moved from the Colorado Rockies into the Siouxland and eventually western Lake Superior. "Gusty winds preceded the a line of severe thunderstorms, which produced numerous tornadoes across the region, followed by many very strong, non-thunderstorm wind gusts over 70 mph," the statement read.
The storm was categorized by the NWS as a derecho, but not exactly the same type as the one that roared through the state in 2020 and caused catastrophic damage to Cedar Rapids and other parts of the state. This was a "serial derecho," with more widespread damage and peak winds of around 80-90 mph.
"(The 2020 derecho) was more of a deep summertime convection and there wasn't as strong a low-pressure system," Martin said. "This (storm) was driven by a ... really strong low-pressure system crossing through the Plain States and (abnormally) warm temperatures with really high winds.
"And then we had a line of thunderstorms that enhanced the strong winds as they moved through the state and damage consistent and in line with a derecho," he continued.