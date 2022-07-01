Audubon Police
On May 16 - Tauna Jean Garnes of Audubon was charged with possession of a controlled substance – second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Denis Eugene Graber of Urbandale was charged with possession of controlled substance – first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. These charges are a result of an investigation from March 21 when an officer was called for a domestic disturbance.
On June 13 - Jeremy John Holzwart of Audubon was arrested for violation of a no contact order.
On June 21 - Payton Thomas Watzke of Audubon was arrested for possession of controlled substance 3rd offense, telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor, and drug distribution violation to person under 18. These charges are a result of an investigation from August 9, 2021, when an officer was called to assist a juvenile.
On June 23 - Payton Thomas Watzke of Audubon was charged with dog at large violation from an investigation on June 16.