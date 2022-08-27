Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.