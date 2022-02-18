ST. PAUL - Local students attending Bethel University in St. Paul, have been named to the Dean's List for academic excellence for the fall 2021 semester.
From Atlantic, Molly McFadden, a Sophomore, and daughter of Betsy Schwab and Erin McFadden
The Dean's List honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater.
