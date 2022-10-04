State Of Iowa Vs Kenneth Heritsch Case: 04151 FECR017097 (CASS)
Kenneth Heritsch, of Pueblo, Colo., was charged with five drug related charges and harboring a runaway after a traffic stop on Aug. 8 at 560th and Boston Road for a dark window violation. A drug detection K9 alerted to the presence of drugs and a probable cause search was conducted.
The defendant was found to have marijuana, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, two additional unknown substances and a marijuana pipe containing burnt residue. He was charged with controlled substance violation (a class C felony), possession of controlled substance - 3rd or subsequent offense (a class D felony), failure to affix a drug tax stamp (a class D felony), keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation (an aggravated misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance marijuana - 3rd or subsequent offense (an aggravated misdemeanor) and harboring a runaway (an aggravated misdemeanor).
He was also in the custody of a missing juvenile, a 16-year-old female who also had a nationwide felony warrant and was jailed.
The defendant has over 10 prior controlled substance violations, and was in possession of digital scales when he was stopped.
An appearance bond of $26,000 cash was set. Arraignment was set for Aug. 29, pre-trial conference was Sept. 19 and trial for Oct. 25, but those dates were continued to pre-trial conference on Nov. 14 with a jury trial set for Nov. 29. Heritsch filed a written arraignment and a plea of not guilty on Aug. 24.
State Of Iowa Vs Terasa Dessiemarie Debar Case: 04151 FECR017125 (CASS)
Terasa Dessiemarie Debar, of San Jose, Calif., was charged with controlled substance violation (a class B felony), child endangerment - bodily injury (a class D felony), possession or use of false drug tax stamp (a class D felony), possession of controlled substance - marijuana first offense (a serious misdemeanor) and possession of a controlled substance first offense (a serious misdemeanor).
Debar was stopped on Aug. 19 when a trooper on routine patrol near mile marker 46 of Highway 83 eastbound observed a white straight truck driving at slow speeds down the middle of the road.
The trooper noticed Debar was acting strange and slurring words, and had a 3-year-old in the vehicle without a seat belt or child seat. Debar had a marijuana pipe and a substance that looked like meth within reach of the child, along with several syringes, lighters and bongs. The child was placed in emergency foster care, and Debar was taken to the Cass County Jail.
Debar's bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety bond, due to the serious nature of the charges and danger to the minor child.