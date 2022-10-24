ATLANTIC - Brett Edward Pryor, 33, of Atlantic, has been charged with domestic abuse assault and assault on persons in certain occupations, after an incident on Oct. 6 at his residence.
In the course of the arrest, Pryor acted aggressively towards a police officer, fled the scene then, when located, resisted arrest, resulting in officers having to use force when restraining him to detain him, put him into a squad car and jail him.
On Oct. 6 at about 10:50 p.m. officers were called out to Pryor’s home in the 1300 block of Chestnut Street, for a reported domestic situation with a victim reporting she was assaulted.
Pryor was charged with domestic abuse, third or subsequent offense, a class D felony and assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor, after officers arrived at Pryor’s residence, where a domestic assault using physical force was used.
He was also charged with interference with official acts, disorderly conduct/fighting or violent behavior and public intoxication, all three serious misdemeanors, after the Oct. 6 incident.
Officers spoke to the victim who said Pryor had dumped alcohol on her, and had slapped her in the mouth with his hand. The officers found injuries to the victim’s mouth, and blood in her mouth, consistent with her report.
She reported that she and Pryor were in a relationship, and said that he wasn’t taking his medications as prescribed and was currently under the influence of alcohol.
An officer approached Pryor who advanced towards the officer in an aggressive manner, with a raised fist. Pryor then chased the officer across a driveway in an aggressive manner, then fled the scene, prompting a search by additional officers. He was located near the 900 block of Locust Street, and was behaving erratically. He refused to comply with the officer’s orders, and force was needed to detain him.
Officers noticed the smell of alcohol on Pryor, and other signs of impairment, and force was needed to put him in a squad car and take him to jail. Three police officers and three county deputies responded to the call.
Pryor was also charged with assault on persons in certain occupations, after assaulting one of the officers, knowing he was a peace officer. The charge includes assaults against individuals who are peace officers, jailers, correctional staff, members or employees of the board of parole, health care providers, employees of the department of human services or firefighters.
In the second case, Pryor was noted to have fled officers, refused to comply with orders given by officers, acted aggressively towards the officers and resisted being detained, put into the squad car and taken to jail.
In the assault case, he is scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 7, his pre-trial conference is set for Dec. 5 and his trial for Dec. 20. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety, and Pryor requested a bond reduction hearing, but an order was filed keeping the bond as set. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty were filed on Oct. 19; Pryor also waived his right to a speedy trial.
The domestic abuse charge noted it was a third or subsequent offense: Pryor had earlier convictions for domestic abuse assault in March of 2008 and in November of 2018, both in Sac County.