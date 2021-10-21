AUDUBON — The Audubon Community School Superintendent Eric Trager had good news to talk about during Monday’s meeting: the school’s certified enrollment is up. He was also hoping for more good news when bids are opened on Wednesday afternoon for renovation work on the middle school/high school building.
During Monday’s meeting, Trager said that the district’s certified enrollment was up 19 students.
“The enrollment is up 19 students, as far as students we serve in our building,” he said, “And that’s good news.”
He said more students is “good news, financially, because it impacts our general fund, and impacts our sales tax dollars, which are figured on a per pupil basis.”
Bids for the district’s building renovation project were expected opened at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Trager and the board are hoping those bids come in better than the last time the district opened bids for the project.
In March, 2020 the district approved a $7.5 million bond referendum for the project, but in January the board rejected bids received on the project when they came in $4 million higher than the estimated cost.
This time around, Trager is hoping more interest from bidders will result in better bids.
“I’m not going to say a lot about what the plans are, because the board will award contracts — there are contracts to be awarded — on Nov. 1,” he said.
He said no decision would be made on Wednesday after the bids were opened, as officials wanted to think about it. “We can’t make that decision, we have to make sure we can get our financing in order, a lot of pieces have to come together.”
“I’m hopeful this time, but we shall see,” he added.