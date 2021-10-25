ATLANTIC - An accident between a car and a pick up truck has claimed the life of one, two others were injured. The accident occurred about 5:31 a.m. on Olive Street north of Atlantic, just south of Dallas Road.
The roadway was blocked for investigation, but has reportedly reopened as of 8:35 a.m.
Atlantic Rescue and Cass EMS responded to the accident, and two helicopters - LifeNet and LifeFlight were requested. The helicopters reportedly transported the individuals to Mercy Hospital.
No additional information is known at this time.